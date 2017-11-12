Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Business News

Powering Zambia’s First Robotics Team

The world of robotics opened Sela’s mind to a world of possibilities. The global robotics competition in Mexico 2018 is in her sights and she wants to take the reins on the upcoming Zambian robotics team.

Using Scrap To Build Micro Entrepreneurs

As the number of people collecting and selling scrap has increased, the queue at Fabrimetal’s gate has grown dramatically – and the income per person in it has shrunk.

Empowering Women-Owned Enterprises To Solve Local Energy Challenges

Lack of access to electricity continues to plague many African countries, including Uganda, where up to 80% of the population lives without power. Given the increasing demand, it will take more than the Ugandan government to power up the East African country.

The African Nation That Will Run On 100% Renewable Energy

Cape Verde has set itself a very bold renewable energy target. As part of its “sustainable energy for all” agenda, it has pledged to obtain 100% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025.

The Woman Who Will Help Provide Electricity to 3 Million South African Homes

In South Africa, coal still accounts for 77% of energy — and the world will rely on coal-fired plants for much of its electricity for decades to come.

Africans Exposed In The Paradise Papers

An entrepreneur charged with managing the oil wealth of the struggling African state of Angola was paid more than $41m in just 20 months, leaked documents reveal.

Challenges Faced By Women Entrepreneurs In Africa

From social to financial barriers, we take a look at some of the hurdles that women in the business industry have to overcome on their road to success. To do so, we contacted some African women entrepreneurs to discuss a few of these challenges.

Nigeria Makes A Mark In The Smartphone Industry

The founders of AfriOne, a family-owned mobile company, explain what went into the manufacturing process of the first made-in-Nigeria smart phones.

Meet Budding Entrepreneur Shaleen Manhire Nullens

She is listed by Forbes’ 30 Under 30 as one of the most successful, young African entrepreneurs under 30 years of age, Ms. Shally continues to be a source of inspiration for many young people across the continent.

Financial Wellness For The Afrilennial

It could be said that Afrilennials, or South African millennial, who are the largest, fastest-growing sector of our population, must contend with two disadvantages when it comes to financial wellness.

