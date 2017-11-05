Top 10 Business News

Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
africa.com number one story

The Renewable Energy Sector is Hiring!

The sector could support up to 24 million jobs globally in 2030. Many opportunities will be created along the different segments of the value chain, with increasing requirements for individuals with diverse skill-sets and talents. Significant efforts in training and education is needed to provide the labour market with the required skills.

africa.com
engineer at a wind farm
africa.com number two story

Where Is Africa’s Middle Class That Everyone Speaks Of?

According to the study, an estimated 100 million people outside South Africa have an aggregated spending power of more than $400 million a day.

quartz africa
artist impression of abuja mall

Are Economic Partnership Agreements Hurting Or Helping Africa?

Since colonial times, African countries have been structured to supply primary goods or raw materials to European ones, which then exported manufactured products back to the continent.

african business magazine
mali president takes french counterpart o tour

The Retail Icon Of East Africa Closes Shop

Kenya’s largest supermarket chain, Nakumatt, has applied to the high court for administration under insolvency laws, in a bid to fight liquidation efforts and shield itself from creditors.

quartz africa
people walking at the mall

Opportunity For Investment In Ghana’s Hospitality Industry

As the industry continues to grow, novel avenues continue to emerge for investment along the value chain.

africa.com
Ghanas Hospitality Industry

Zimbabwe Is Undergoing A Fresh Currency Crisis

The most expensive bitcoin in the world are flying off virtual shelves in Zimbabwe. The price of the digital currency has soared beyond $10,000 over the past week on Harare-based trading platform Golix, almost double the rates on major international exchanges.

cnn
Bitfinance coins

Shell Finally Cleans Its Mess In Nigeria

The clean-up of a contaminated fishing community in Nigeria has finally started, almost 10 years after two oil spills in Niger River Delta.

al jazeera
people cleaning oil spill

Shipping Containers Get A New Lease Of life As Homes In Africa

The metal structures are being turned into ‘affordable’ accommodation in Nairobi. The firm behind the project claim it could help solve the city’s housing crisis.

bbc
People standing around container homes

How To Become A Successful Serial Entrepreneur

Shaleen Manhire Nullens has been working since she was 14, beginning a long road that now sees her reach her potential as a successful serial entrepreneur.

afk insider
Shaleen Manhire Nullens

The Seed Firm Taking On The Multinationals

Mukushi Seeds is pioneering hybrid maize seeds that it hopes will improve farmer yields in Zimbabwe.

bbc
Seed making farm

