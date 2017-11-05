Top 10 Business News

The Renewable Energy Sector is Hiring!
The sector could support up to 24 million jobs globally in 2030. Many opportunities will be created along the different segments of the value chain, with increasing requirements for individuals with diverse skill-sets and talents. Significant efforts in training and education is needed to provide the labour market with the required skills.
Where Is Africa’s Middle Class That Everyone Speaks Of?
According to the study, an estimated 100 million people outside South Africa have an aggregated spending power of more than $400 million a day.
Are Economic Partnership Agreements Hurting Or Helping Africa?
Since colonial times, African countries have been structured to supply primary goods or raw materials to European ones, which then exported manufactured products back to the continent.
The Retail Icon Of East Africa Closes Shop
Kenya’s largest supermarket chain, Nakumatt, has applied to the high court for administration under insolvency laws, in a bid to fight liquidation efforts and shield itself from creditors.
Opportunity For Investment In Ghana’s Hospitality Industry
As the industry continues to grow, novel avenues continue to emerge for investment along the value chain.
Zimbabwe Is Undergoing A Fresh Currency Crisis
The most expensive bitcoin in the world are flying off virtual shelves in Zimbabwe. The price of the digital currency has soared beyond $10,000 over the past week on Harare-based trading platform Golix, almost double the rates on major international exchanges.
Shell Finally Cleans Its Mess In Nigeria
The clean-up of a contaminated fishing community in Nigeria has finally started, almost 10 years after two oil spills in Niger River Delta.
Shipping Containers Get A New Lease Of life As Homes In Africa
The metal structures are being turned into ‘affordable’ accommodation in Nairobi. The firm behind the project claim it could help solve the city’s housing crisis.
How To Become A Successful Serial Entrepreneur
Shaleen Manhire Nullens has been working since she was 14, beginning a long road that now sees her reach her potential as a successful serial entrepreneur.
The Seed Firm Taking On The Multinationals
Mukushi Seeds is pioneering hybrid maize seeds that it hopes will improve farmer yields in Zimbabwe.