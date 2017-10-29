Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
Top 10 Business News

africa.com number one story

Where Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Africa?

Some of the key factors to consider when moving for better job opportunities include: security, cost of living, economic growth and inflation, ease of accessing work permits or visas, job promotion prospects, employment income taxation regime, and remuneration benefits among others.

africa.com
Kampala Uganda
africa.com number two story

A Project To Kick-start Uganda’s Oil Industry

The design of a planned $3.5bn pipeline to pump Ugandan oil through Tanzania for export will be completed in 2017 and will avoid the ecologically sensitive Serengeti National Park.

business day live
oil pipeline

Cutting Kenya’s Solar Power Costs By Half

Since 2015, the country’s energy sector players have been working on policy that will enable the government to purchase power from independent producers through auction.

african business review
solar panels

The Numbers Reveal Africa’s Largest GDP

Charlie Robertson, Global Chief Economist from Renaissance Capital looks at the numbers, graphs and reports to determine which economy takes it this year.

cnbc africa
graph of Africa's GDPs

The Future Of Cotton In Africa

Africa grows just under 10% of the world’s total cotton harvest, but unlike any other region it is the smallholder farmer, rather than large-scale plantations, that grow this crop.

african business magazine
cotton fields

SA Finance Minister’s Maiden Budget Speech

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his maiden Medium Term Budget Policy Statement. He faces the country’s biggest tax revenue shortfall since 2009 (a massive R50.8bn) as well as a rising debt-to-GDP ratio which is currently at 54.2% but which is forecast to top 61% by 2022.

biz news
Malusi Gigaba

African Countries Should De-emphasise Grants And Aid

President of the African Export-Import Bank, Dr Benedict Oramah says African countries should lay far less emphasis on grants and aid in order to pull themselves out of poverty.

ventures africa
UN investigators in the DRC

Apartheid Is Over But Not Its Problems

Political liberation has yet to translate into material gains for blacks. As one woman said, “I’ve gone from a shack to a shack.”

new york times
Informal settlement

The Gupta’s Web Extends To Other Firms

Global software company SAP admitted that its South African arm had paid at least R107m in kickbacks to Gupta-related intermediaries for contracts won from Transnet and Eskom.

business day live
Controversial SA family

The Cost Of Working In South Sudan

South Sudan has resolved to charge foreign workers running businesses in the country $4,000 after an outcry over the work permit fee hike to $10,000 in March from the initial $100.

africa news
South Sudan finance minister

