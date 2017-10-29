Top 10 Business News

Where Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Africa?
Some of the key factors to consider when moving for better job opportunities include: security, cost of living, economic growth and inflation, ease of accessing work permits or visas, job promotion prospects, employment income taxation regime, and remuneration benefits among others.
A Project To Kick-start Uganda’s Oil Industry
The design of a planned $3.5bn pipeline to pump Ugandan oil through Tanzania for export will be completed in 2017 and will avoid the ecologically sensitive Serengeti National Park.
Cutting Kenya’s Solar Power Costs By Half
Since 2015, the country’s energy sector players have been working on policy that will enable the government to purchase power from independent producers through auction.
The Numbers Reveal Africa’s Largest GDP
Charlie Robertson, Global Chief Economist from Renaissance Capital looks at the numbers, graphs and reports to determine which economy takes it this year.
The Future Of Cotton In Africa
Africa grows just under 10% of the world’s total cotton harvest, but unlike any other region it is the smallholder farmer, rather than large-scale plantations, that grow this crop.
SA Finance Minister’s Maiden Budget Speech
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered his maiden Medium Term Budget Policy Statement. He faces the country’s biggest tax revenue shortfall since 2009 (a massive R50.8bn) as well as a rising debt-to-GDP ratio which is currently at 54.2% but which is forecast to top 61% by 2022.
African Countries Should De-emphasise Grants And Aid
President of the African Export-Import Bank, Dr Benedict Oramah says African countries should lay far less emphasis on grants and aid in order to pull themselves out of poverty.
Apartheid Is Over But Not Its Problems
Political liberation has yet to translate into material gains for blacks. As one woman said, “I’ve gone from a shack to a shack.”
The Gupta’s Web Extends To Other Firms
Global software company SAP admitted that its South African arm had paid at least R107m in kickbacks to Gupta-related intermediaries for contracts won from Transnet and Eskom.
The Cost Of Working In South Sudan
South Sudan has resolved to charge foreign workers running businesses in the country $4,000 after an outcry over the work permit fee hike to $10,000 in March from the initial $100.