Top 10 Business News

Where To Invest In Africa
The sixth edition of “Where To Invest in Africa”, as published by RMB, ranks African countries under the “ten most attractive investment destinations in Africa”.
A Look At China’s Funding Model In Africa
A decade ago, a New York Times columnist coined the term “rogue aid” to describe China’s financial assistance in the developing world. Since then, the label has stuck.
Township Bakery Takes On The Big Guys
A bakery in South Africa, Borotho Bakery has slashed commercial bread prices in half in order to bring relief to residents in Soweto Township where incomes are low.
How Liberia Manages To Stay Afloat
As a result of the Ebola virus and a fall in commodity prices, Liberia’s economy has not grown at all since 2014. But one in-flow of money that has not been affected is remittances.
Driving Interest In STEM Among South African Girls
270 primary school girls in Johannesburg and Cape Town will participate in a STEM curriculum that aims to empower the next generation of problem-solvers.
Liquid Telecom Will Extend Fibre Optic To These African Countries
The contract will allow the South African firm to sell internet in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Eastern Congo, and Burundi.
Lessons For Financial Inclusion
The research arm of the Islamic Development Bank plans to use blockchain technology to develop sharia-compliant products, aiming to support financial inclusion efforts across its member countries.
Namibia Tells Airbnb Hosts To Register Or Face Jail
Namibia said that local home owners listed with U.S. short-term rental service Airbnb Inc risk imprisonment if they fail to register with the tourism regulatory body before the end of this year.
The World’s Poorest Pay More For The Same Plate Of Food
Research reveals the stark inequality that drives the global hunger crisis, with the poorest people paying more than they earn in a day for a single meal.
Making Sure Rwandans Get Light
About 60 per cent of the Rwanda population has no access to electricity, this has pushed the government to put more emphasis on the off grid sector through partnering with the private sector to develop, finance and deliver projects.