Top 10 Business News

Why Every Company Should Offer Digital Skills Training
Rethinking education in Africa is paramount in developing the next generation of leaders to succeed in this transformative digital age.
Mixing Business With Sports
These global and local tech brands are important to the development of sports, ensuring that some of the most popular brands on the continent are associated with the regional and continental sporting competitions that command the most attention and support from fans.
Uber’s Four-year Journey Through Africa’s Fast-changing Cities
The dominant ride-sharing app in Africa, Uber has grown its footprint to eight countries, namely: South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Egypt, and Morocco.
Sustainability Makes Good Business Sense
There’s often a misconception that sustainability initiatives are expensive and will erode profits. On the contrary, it has shown to be beneficial for business owners from the bottom-line up.
Roaming Around COMESA
The 19-member bloc, stretching from Libya in the north to Swaziland in the south, signed a binding decision to bring down the price of communication technologies, enhance competition, and increase access to both high-quality cellular calls and affordable internet access.
Pros & Cons of the Rapid Growth of African Cities
Africa is rapidly urbanizing. Its rate of urbanization soared from 15% in 1960 to 40% in 2010, and is projected to reach 60% by 2050.
Can Nigeria Stay On The Growth Path?
The authorities are targeting 7% growth by 2020 in the latest four-year Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), but Okiti considers this to be unrealistic: “The only way this will be achieved with the current set of policies will be if oil prices increase above $100 per barrel again”– an unlikely possibility.
Why Global Investors Are Avoiding Africa’s Biggest Stock Market
While the benchmark index is hovering near a record after climbing 11 percent this year, the stocks aren’t an attractive prospect for foreigners.
10 Renewable Energy Start Ups in Africa
Many small scale companies and startups have ventured into provision of renewable energy in the continent, and here we look at ten startups that are utilizing the vast amount of the continent’s renewable energy potential.
Burkina Faso’s Guide On Becoming A Strawberry Marketer
The Burkinabe strawberry market is trying to impose itself in the international market. Made in Burkina Faso strawberries are appreciated for their aroma, texture and sweetness.