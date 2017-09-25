Top 10 Business News

Africans make FORBES Greatest Living Business Minds List
South African born Patrice Motsepe and Elon Musk have made FORBES top 100 Greatest Living Business Minds. They were the only two Africans on the list.
Uber’s Chief Brand Officer, Bozoma St John, Chats About Her Ghanaian Roots
Africa.com C.E.O. Teresa Clarke, caught up with Ms. Bozoma Saint John at the Africa-America Institute (AAI) — 33rd Annual Awards Gala, in New York City where she was presented the Award for Innovation and Technology.
Growth of E-Commerce Gives Rise to Sophisticated African Digital Consumer
Africa’s growing middle class who have money to spend and whose shopping habits have changed. With the surge of internet penetration on the continent, many Africans are easing into the habit of shopping online.
Witnessing The Birth Of An African Digital Economy
Wari CEO, talks about to what extent his platform is an African solution to a uniquely African situation.
Africa.com CEO Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
The Nigeria Higher Education Foundation(NHEF), a non-profit foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of higher education within Nigeria, is presenting the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award to Teresa H. Clarke, C.E.O. of Africa.com.
Dangote And Kagame Converse On Africa’s Opportunities And Challenges
Both leaders underscored the ongoing movement to diversify African economies.
Building Nigeria’s Largest Power Plant
The government of Nigeria has announced the award of a $5.8 billion contract for a 3,050-megawatt Mambila hydroelectric power project. The megaproject will feature four dams between 50 and 150 meters tall, and take six years to complete.
Agriculture: The World’s Most Vital Investment
Agriculture holds great promise for Africa. More than half of the Earth’s arable land – roughly 600 million hectares – is located in Africa.
Where To Invest In Africa
Nigeria has dropped out of the top 10 places to invest in Africa according to Rand Merchant Bank’s ‘where to invest in Africa’ list.
A Made In Africa Chocolate
It’s a little tough, and the locals don’t rate it, but chocolate certainly is produced in Africa.