Array ( [0] => thumbnail [1] => medium [2] => medium_large [3] => large )
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagramLinkedin

Top 10 Business News

By |Top10 BUSINESS|
africa.com number one story

Africans make FORBES Greatest Living Business Minds List

South African born Patrice Motsepe and Elon Musk have made FORBES top 100 Greatest Living Business Minds. They were the only two Africans on the list.

cnbc africa
Africa's greatest minds list
africa.com number two story

Uber’s Chief Brand Officer, Bozoma St John, Chats About Her Ghanaian Roots

Africa.com C.E.O. Teresa Clarke, caught up with Ms. Bozoma Saint John at the Africa-America Institute (AAI) — 33rd Annual Awards Gala, in New York City where she was presented the Award for Innovation and Technology.

africa.com
Uber Chief Brand Officer

Growth of E-Commerce Gives Rise to Sophisticated African Digital Consumer

Africa’s growing middle class who have money to spend and whose shopping habits have changed. With the surge of internet penetration on the continent, many Africans are easing into the habit of shopping online.

africa.com
Kenyan Mobile banking-Safaricom

Witnessing The Birth Of An African Digital Economy

Wari CEO, talks about to what extent his platform is an African solution to a uniquely African situation.

african business magazine
CEO of Wari

Africa.com CEO Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Nigeria Higher Education Foundation(NHEF), a non-profit foundation dedicated to enhancing the quality of higher education within Nigeria, is presenting the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award to Teresa H. Clarke, C.E.O. of Africa.com.

africa.com
Africa.com CEO

Dangote And Kagame Converse On Africa’s Opportunities And Challenges

Both leaders underscored the ongoing movement to diversify African economies.

cnbc africa
Dangote And Kagame Converse On Africa’s Opportunities And Challenges

Building Nigeria’s Largest Power Plant

The government of Nigeria has announced the award of a $5.8 billion contract for a 3,050-megawatt Mambila hydroelectric power project. The megaproject will feature four dams between 50 and 150 meters tall, and take six years to complete.

cnn
Mega power plant in Kenya

Agriculture: The World’s Most Vital Investment

Agriculture holds great promise for Africa. More than half of the Earth’s arable land – roughly 600 million hectares – is located in Africa.

africa.com
Man using tractor to plough

Where To Invest In Africa

Nigeria has dropped out of the top 10 places to invest in Africa according to Rand Merchant Bank’s ‘where to invest in Africa’ list.

cnbc africa
Abuja flats

A Made In Africa Chocolate

It’s a little tough, and the locals don’t rate it, but chocolate certainly is produced in Africa.

the guardian
chocolate squares

Related Posts