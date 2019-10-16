The most popular tourist attraction in Gambia’s tourist town of Bakau is an ancient freshwater pool situated on a 9 acre site in the southern section of the town. The pool is believed by the natives to have supernatural healing powers, and is considered a last resort for women who wish to conceive. It is open from 7 am till 7pm daily. Visitors are charged as low as £1 to enter both the pool and the museum in its premises.

The Kachikally pool was discovered hundreds of years ago by the natives of Bakau some 14km from the capital Banjul, and is home to more than 100 crocodiles which are so used to people they allow themselves to be touched on the back or tail.

Legends abound as to the origin of the pool, and the curious tourist may find it interesting to research these.