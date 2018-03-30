Top 10 African Athletes Who Blazed A Trail For Women In Sports

Portia Modise (South Africa)

The former player of the women’s football team is the first African female player to reach the 100th goal scored for the national team.

Modise was born in Soweto, where she started football competitions with the Soweto Ladies in 1996. She became one of two African women, along with Perpetua Nkwocha, to be nominated as FIFA World Player of the Year, which was won by Germany’s Birgit Prinz.

During the 2006 African Women’s Soccer Championship, Modise was voted best player of the tournament after scoring a goal for her team in the third-place match against Cameroon. Modise also played for the Fortuna Hjørring, Orlando Pirates, Jomo Cosmos FC, and Palace Super Falcons 6.