Top 10 African Athletes Who Blazed A Trail For Women In Sports

You are probably aware that in the past when young women tried to engage in sports, there were doubts as to whether they could make it to the team. And even if they did, they were not expected to come out big in the sport. But things changed and there are now female champions who have been able to impress Africa and the world by their greatest achievements.
Here are 10 African women who have excelled in a variety of sports and have either paved the way or are still paving a way for other African women athletes.
Derartu Tulu (Ethiopia)
Known as the first African, black female athlete to win an Olympic title, Tulu was born in the village of Bekoji, in the Arsi region of central Ethiopia in 1969. She is known to be one of the legendary African runners specializing in long-distance running – road running, marathon distance, cross country running. In 1992, Tulu won the women’s 10,000 meters race in the Barcelona Olympics. She was also the first athlete to win two Olympic titles over the distance of 10,000m when she won the race in the Olympic games of Sydney in 2000. Tulu also won the world title of 10,000m in Edmonton in 2001.
Nawal El Moutawakel (Morocco)
The Moroccan Minister of Sports from 2007 to 2009 was the first Moroccan, Arab, African, and Muslim woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the 400m hurdles event at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. This happened to be the first time that the race became a part of the program of the Olympic games. The gold medalist in 1995 became a member of the International Athletics Federation. She subsequently became a member of the International Olympic Committee in 1998 and held positions on the Executive Board. Before becoming a Sports Minister in 2007, Moutawakel was appointed the Secretary of State for Youth and Sports in Morocco by King Hassan II. Born in 1962 in Casablanca, Morocco, Moutawakel is now seen as one who champions the movement of emancipation through sport, culture, and politics.
Portia Modise (South Africa)
The former player of the women’s football team is the first African female player to reach the 100th goal scored for the national team.
Modise was born in Soweto, where she started football competitions with the Soweto Ladies in 1996. She became one of two African women, along with Perpetua Nkwocha, to be nominated as FIFA World Player of the Year, which was won by Germany’s Birgit Prinz.
Meseret Defar (Ethiopia)
The Ethiopian athlete who specialized in long-distance running was the Olympic 5,000 meters champion at Athens 2004 and London 2012. Born in 1983 in Addis Ababa, Defar was also a bronze medalist in Beijing 2008. She was also the 5000m outdoor world champion twice in Osaka 2007 and Moscow 2013. Defar, on June 3, 2006, in New York, broke the world record of 5000m by finishing in 14 min 24.s 53. One year later, in February, she beat another world record in Stuttgart. In Stockholm 2009, she once again broke the 5,000 meters world record in 14 min 24, 37. Defar won a silver and two bronze medals at the 2005, 2009, and 2011 world championships, and two silver medals in 2012 and 2016. She was a four-time champion on the 3000m indoor track in 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2010.
Isabelle Sambou (Senegal)
The Senegalese freestyle wrestler is a nine-time gold medalist in under 51 kg in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, and 2013, and under 53 kg in 2014 and 2016 at the African Wrestling Championships. Born in October 1980, Sambou became a four-time silver medalist in under 56 kg in 2001, under 51 kg in 2006, under 48 kg in 2012, and under 53 kg in 2015. She won the bronze medal in 2002 under 55 kg, as well as, to the 2009 world title of breach wrestling under 70 kg. Sambou was crowned 2015’s “African Wrestler of the Decade” by the World Wrestling Union (WWU). She is seen as a model for all fighters considering her sport being male-dominated.
Maria Lourdes Mutola (Mozambique)
Mutola, born in 1972 in Maputo, is the only Mozambican athlete in history, including both men and women, to have won a world or Olympic title. She is also the only athlete in history to have won four world or Olympic titles over 800 meters. She specializes in mid-stance, including 800 meters. Mutola won the Olympic title in 2000, three titles at the World Open-Air Championships, as well as seven victories at the World Indoor Championships. She also won five titles at the African Championships, three at the African Games, and two at the Commonwealth Games. The Queen of the 800m further won two world records – 1,000 meters in Brussels (1995) and Stockholm (1999), two 800-meter world championships in 1993 and 2001, first place in the 800-meter World Cup final Meters in 2001 in Lisbon, and a gold medal at the Sydney Olympic Games (2000).
Caster Semenya (South Africa)
She is a double champion and triple world champion in the 800m distance. Semenya won the gold medal at the Berlin World Championships in 2009. She first participated in an international competition in 2008, when she competed in the 800m junior world championships. She subsequently won the gold medal at the African Championships in Mauritius in 2009. Semenya also became the World Champion in Daegu in 2011. She also won a gold medal at the Olympic Games in London 2012 and Rio 2016, before once again becoming the world champion at London 2017.
The South African runner, however, became a subject of controversy after leaked reports revealed that she has internal testes which made her testosterone levels three times that of an average woman. Many subsequently argued that she should not be allowed to compete as a female because of the belief that her hormones give her an unfair advantage over other women.
Serena Williams (USA)
The adored athlete whose talent cannot be overlooked was named America’s Greatest Athlete by The New Yorker in 2014. The winner of 6 U.S. Opens and 5 Wimbledon was also ranked in the World as No. 1 in singles on six separate occasions. Often known as the “Queen of the Court”, Serena is believed to be one of the female athletes who is always looking fly while holding a tennis racket. She is in the list considering the fact that she is African-American and African women equally revere her for her successes.
Kirsty Leigh Coventry (Zimbabwe)
The Zimbabwean swimmer specializes in backstroke and four medley competitions. Her first participation in the Olympic Games was in 2000 in Sydney. She subsequently became the first individual Olympic champion of her country at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004. Coventry, born in September 1983 in Harare, has won several awards at the world championships, including two world titles won in 2005 in Montreal. At the 2008 Summer Olympics, Coventry retained her Olympic title in the 200 backstroke and won three other silver medals. The president at the time, Robert Mugabe gave her a check for US$ 100,000 for her excellent performance at the Beijing Olympics. She, however, handed over a portion of the money to charity.
Tirunesh Dibaba (Ethiopia)
The cross-country racer between 2003 and 2013, won three Olympic titles, five world championships on track, and four cross-country championship titles. Born in 1985 in Bekoji, Tirunesh Dibaba became the only athlete to have achieved the double in 5,000 and 10,000 meters in the same edition of the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008. She is also the first to consecutively win the 10,000 meters during the Games in 2008 and 2012. Dibaba became the third-fastest woman in history, as well as the Ethiopian record holder, when she finished in second place with 2:17:56 during the Marathon distance at London 2017.
This article is courtesy of Face2face Africa
An African-owned and operated media platform committed to informing and connecting black people around the world. Their mission is to bring a balanced perspective to the African narrative and provide the platform for discourse and interaction.