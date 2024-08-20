Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting

The Government of Japan will hold the TICAD Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo on August 24 and 25. At the meeting, participants will hold discussions towards TICAD 9, which is to be held from August 20 to 22, 2025 in Yokohama.

On the occasion of the Meeting, Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, will hold bilateral and other meetings with ministers of African countries and seek to strengthen the relationship between Japan and African countries.

On this opportunity, thematic events will also be held on various topics, including youth, education, and health.

(Reference1) Attendees and co-organizers

Attendees: Delegations including foreign ministers from African countries, international organizations, African regional organizations, the private sector, the civil society, among others

TICAD co-organizers: Government of Japan, the United Nations, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Bank, and African Union Commission (AUC)

(Reference2) Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD)

TICAD is an international conference led by Japan to discuss the development of Africa. Since TICAD I in 1993, TICAD had been held every five years until TICAD V, which was held in 2013. In 2016, TICAD VI was held in Africa (Nairobi, Kenya) for the first time, and since then, TICAD has been held every three years. TICAD 9 will be held from August 20 to 22, 2025 in Yokohama.

(Reference3) Thematic Events

Various organizations will hold thematic events on the occasion of the Ministerial Meeting. Specifically, they include a Model of the African Union by university students, proposals by youths, a panel discussion on innovation in Africa, an event hosted by the civil society, and two health-related events that will discuss the use of Japanese companies’ innovation for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and global health financing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.