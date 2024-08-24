Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting Working Lunch Hosted by Foreign Minister Kamikawa with Female Ministers

On August 23, commencing at 12:00 p.m., Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, hosted a working lunch at the Iikura Guest House of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, inviting 5 female ministers of the participating countries of the TICAD Ministerial Meeting, for approximately 65 minutes. The overview is as follows.

At the outset, Minister Kamikawa stated that the power of women is essential for solving social issues in Africa, and for peace, stability, and economic growth. She also expressed her intention to expand individual initiatives on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) into an integrated effort, and to apply them to the whole of Africa and to the global stage.

As the first step, Minister Kamikawa announced the launch of a new program for human resource development for peace in Africa, based at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), in order to foster the youth that will lead the peace in Africa at the regional level.

The participants remarked that, because of its historical background, Africa is the region that understands the importance of WPS the most and is the region where WPS efforts are most advanced.

Each participant then actively shared their own initiatives regarding women’s participation in governance and peace activities, start-ups and women entrepreneurs, and the realization of equal numbers of women and men in parliaments and government departments. They stated that cooperation with Japan is essential for the further development of the country in the future.

Finally, Minister Kamikawa and the participants confirmed that today’s discussion provided a good basis for discussions on women at the TICAD Ministerial Meeting starting tomorrow, and concurred on taking this opportunity to deepen cooperation.

At the working lunch, dishes made with ingredients from various areas of Japan were served, which also provided an opportunity to showcase the diversity of food in Japan.

(Reference) participating female ministers and others (alphabetical order of name of countries and organizations)

African Union Commission: H.E. Dr. Monique NSANZABAGANWA, Deputy Chairperson

Central African Republic: H.E. Ms. Sylvie BAIPO TEMON, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francophonie and Central Africans Abroad

Ghana: Hon. Ms. Shirley Ayarkor BOTCHWEY, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

Senegal: H.E. Mrs. Yassine FALL, Minister for African Integration and Foreign Affairs

Sierra Leone: Hon. Mrs. Francess Piagie ALGHALI, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

