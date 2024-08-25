Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting Working Lunch Hosted by Foreign Minister Kamikawa on Contributing to Solving the Global Agenda

On August 24, commencing at 12:00 p.m., Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, hosted a working lunch on Contributing to Solving the Global Agenda, inviting the representatives of the countries participating in the TICAD Ministerial Meeting for approximately 90 minutes. The overview is as follows.

At the outset, Minister Kamikawa stated the importance of enhancing inclusive and responsible global governance and expressed her intention for Japan and Africa to learn from each other and promote cooperation that leads to the co-creation of solutions for the global agenda, while also bearing in mind the SDGs and Agenda 2063, which represents Africa’s own development goals. She also mentioned the importance of strengthening the functions of the UN, centered on Security Council reform.

Lively remarks were made by all participating ministers. The importance of perspectives such as SDGs, WPS, youth, digital, AI, green, climate change, food security, conflict, etc. was pointed out. Ministers also stated that the voices of Africa should be further reflected in global governance, including the UN Security Council and the international development finance system, and expressed their hope for stronger cooperation with Japan to solve global issues, including the use of TICAD.

In closing, Minister Kamikawa summarized that the exchange of views on the possibilities of cooperation between Japan and Africa regarding the global agenda had been fruitful, and stated that it formed a good basis for future discussions at the ongoing TICAD Ministerial Meeting.

