TOD Chooses TPAY for Mobile Payments 

DUBAI, UAE, 16 January 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- TOD, the fastest growing streaming platform for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) has struck a strategic partnership with TPAY, the payments leader for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), allowing users to subscribe to its rich sports and entertainment content via their mobile numbers.

The partnership will cover up to 105 million consumers in Egypt as a start and will expand to more countries across MENA.

In the initial partnership phase, TPAY will enable TOD to accept subscription payments from consumers via DCB (Direct Carrier Billing), bringing its content within reach of consumers who don’t have access to traditional payment methods, such as credit and debit cards.

John-Paul McKerlie, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, at TOD, commented: “TPAY offers unrivalled coverage across META, has relevant local payment methods, and a track record of enabling merchants such as TOD to accept payments quickly and simply. This allows us to instantly deliver our premium content to millions across the region.”

Raj Soni, TPAY COO, added: “This partnership validates our status as the payment processing partner of choice for premium merchants especially in the streaming vertical. We are happy to have built payment rails that can remove all the complexity like cross border settlement, faster payment cycles, compliance, and risk management while our merchants remain focused on their core business and expansion.”

About TOD:

TOD, beIN Media Group’s new streaming platform, brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers access to more than 40,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content including titles from HBO, Miramax, Digiturk, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. TOD is also the region’s leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, NBA, MMA, Davis Cup, Big Bash League, and more.

Learn more about TOD TV: TOD.TV

About TPAY

TPAY is the leader in payments in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey (META). TPAY provides a full service, end-to-end solution that makes it easy for merchants – to access and accept payments from consumers in more than 30 countries in the region.

TPAY’s technology is used by regional digital merchants and international brands including Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent, Anghami, Marvel, beIN and others, to access and accept payments from consumers across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa.

TPAY is headquartered in the UAE and its services are currently used by over 28 million monthly active users. The company shareholders include Helios Investment Partners, the leading Africa-focused private investment firm, and A15, the Middle East’s leading tech-focused VC fund.

Learn more about TPAY: https://www.tpaymobile.com/

