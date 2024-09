Amounts vary depending on where you are and what service you’re tipping for, from safari guides to hotel staff. Throughout most of the African continent, the norm when it comes to tipping taxi drivers is to round up the final fare, or tell the driver to keep the change. In countries more accustomed to mass tourism, like South Africa, drivers will usually expect a 10% tip at the end of a journey. In Egypt, top up the fare by 5%.

