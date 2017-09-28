It’s Time To Stop Wondering The Winner Is…

This year, Discovery Channel partnered with the sixth annual Jozi Film Festival (JFF) to launch a brand-new film awards category, The Discovery Channel “Don’t Stop Wondering Award”, calling for short-form films which showcased and celebrated unique African stories and captured Discovery’s ethos of sparking curiosity.

After months of searching, and over 2000 votes cast, Africa has spoken!

Discovery Channel’s “Don’t Stop Wondering Award” goes to film maker, DUSTY VAN NIEKERK from South Africa for his film, “THE TRAGEDY OF AFRICA”. The film focuses on Africa’s inner and outer beauty, and highlights the sad reality behind the harsh rhino poaching crisis which South Africa continues to face.

Dusty was announced as the overall winner at the Jozi Film Festival Closing Ceremony in Johannesburg on Sunday 24 August, where he received a cash prize of $5,000 from Discovery Channel, to go towards his next filming project.

“I am so honoured and excited to be the winner of the first Discovery Channel ‘Don’t Stop Wondering’ title,” says Dusty van Niekerk. Not only does this give me the opportunity to showcase my film, but also to encourage people to contribute towards a great cause – anti rhino poaching.”

“We are extremely proud of Dusty; his passion for film making came through in this story and it is great to see that not only did he showcase Africa’s unique story and spark people’s curiosity, he also managed to drive a cause that will make a difference in South Africa,” says Debbie Brady, Commercial Director, Discovery Networks Africa.

“Over the years, the Jozi Film Festival has always been one that celebrates great films in the industry, and we are happy to now celebrate with the winner of the prestigious Discovery Channel ‘Don’t Stop Wondering’ award. We wish him the best and hope that he will continue to produce great work and support young, aspiring film makers,” says Lisa Henry, Jozi Film Festival.

