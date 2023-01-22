TikTok Aims to Give Creators in Sub-Saharan Africa the Recognition they Deserve        

Creators from across sub-Saharan Africa recently gathered at the Mövenpick Hotel and Residences in Nairobi, Kenya following an eight-day long competitive voting process on TikTok. At the inaugural awards, the African TikTok creators were crowned among the Top Creators and Top Creator Runner Ups. The ceremony was for the recognition and awarding of content creators across sub-Saharan Africa for the content and creativity that they put in their work in 2022. TikTok’s content programming lead, sub-Saharan Africa, Boniswa Sidwaba, said the award ceremony is TikTok’s way of shining a light and recognising storytellers, their creativity and the positive impact that all creators bring to the TikTok community.

