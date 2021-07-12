Three Years Of Uber Eats In Kenya

Uber Eats has turned three in Kenya, and since its launch in Nairobi, the platform has grown substantially, expanding to two new cities (Mombasa and Nakuru) and increasing presence beyond the outskirts of Nairobi which includes Ongata Rongai, Syokimau and Kitengela.
With over 700 eateries on the app, consumers have access to food and drink to suit all tastes, occasions and location at a touch of a button, but more importantly, will allow more restaurants to reach their customers via delivery, and provide economic opportunities for couriers.
Online food delivery has grown sharply over the past few years, aided by factors such as mobile phone penetration and various lockdown measures that required Kenyans to limit their movement to restaurants.
“People are looking for a quick and convenient way to enjoy meals without leaving their homes,” says Nadeem Anjarwalla, General Manager for Uber Eats in Kenya.
In the restaurant sector, Uber Eats has noticed a trend pointing towards the increased demand for home delivery – and will be a huge change from pre-pandemic order levels.
“There remains an enormous opportunity for growth and expansion into new delivery categories. The accelerated shift to digital commerce will continue to increase, with more transactions taking place online and merchants optimising their business to meet the demand for instant delivery,” adds Anjarwalla.
One of the new categories that Uber Eats has ventured into is grocery delivery, with a focus on increasing this option now and into the future, and GreenGrocery chain Zucchini in Nairobi being one of the most recent partners.
Since launch, Uber has provided earnings opportunities for thousands of delivery people. At a time when we need more jobs, not fewer, Uber and other platforms can be a bridge to sustainable economic recovery by providing a flexible and independent earnings avenue for Kenyans.
Not only has Uber Eats focused on growth in new cities and areas, but they have also invested in new offerings. With the introduction of electric BodaBodas, consumers can order their favourite meals through the Uber Eats app while giving them peace of mind that their food is delivered in transportation with low emissions.
Reflecting on the past three years of Uber Eats in Kenya, Anjarwalla concludes: “As we celebrate Uber Eats’ third anniversary in Kenya, we will continue to build technology that makes life easier for consumers, restaurant partners, and delivery-partners”.