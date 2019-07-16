Three-Wheeled Auto-Rickshaw Service In Lomé And Cotonou

Users of the Gozem app can now order auto-rickshaws from their smartphones in Lomé,

Togo and Cotonou, Benin. After launching other on-demand transport products such as

motorcycle taxis (“zemidjans”), Gozem enriches its transport offering with auto-rickshaws,

marking the first time the company offers trips in three-wheeled vehicles.

Today, these auto-rickshaws are an intermediate form of transport, between motorcycle-taxis and car taxis, and can carry up to 3 passengers at a time. Like cars, they offer comfortable seating with protection from the sun and rain, but at a more affordable price, cheaper even than motorcycle-taxis on a cost-per-passenger basis.

This new Gozem option allows users in Cotonou and Lomé to book a safe, comfortable and

cost-effective transport option in just a few clicks using the same Gozem app. Indeed, the

vehicle booking process remains exactly the same. The customer enters his or her departure location and destination in the Gozem application then chooses the mode of transportation preferred. He or she will now see an option for tricycles in addition to other vehicles available. The estimated price of the trip is displayed and the customer can choose a preferred method of payment (cash, mobile money, or credit card) before ordering.

Emeka Ajene, Gozem’s Managing Director said:

“We are pleased to offer this new transport option to our Customers in Lomé and Cotonou. With the launch of auto-rickshaws, we are moving one step closer to

providing West African customers with safe, affordable, and convenient transport options for any and all occasions. By offering accessible, flexible and reliable

complements to existing transportation options, Gozem continues to create value for customers, drivers and other local stakeholders across West Africa.”

Gozem’s new auto-rickshaw offer comes in addition to its existing motorcycle-taxi and basic

& air-conditioned car taxi services in Lome, as well as its existing motorcycle-taxi service in

Cotonou. All Gozem partner-drivers are trained and all the vehicles on the Gozem platform

are insured, including auto-rickshaws.

Gozem is Africa’s transport app. The application, available on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, connects passengers to various providers of transport services. Since its November 2018 launch, the app has recorded more than 150,000 downloads on the Google Play Store alone. Already operational in Togo and Benin. Gozem will soon expand throughout West and Central Africa.

