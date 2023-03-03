Three things Africa can learn from West Property Zimbabwe

West Property Zimbabwe is a leading property development company that has made significant strides in sustainable initiatives, premium luxury housing, and innovative urban planning.

Here are three things Africa can learn from West Property Zimbabwe:

Implement sustainable initiatives in property development:

West Property has prioritized sustainable initiatives in all their property development projects, including green spaces, energy efficiency, waste management, water conservation, and sustainable building practices.

These initiatives help minimize the company’s environmental impact, promote eco-friendliness in the property sector, and enhance the quality of life for the people who inhabit these properties.

Africa can learn from West Property’s sustainable initiatives and prioritize sustainable development in all property development projects.

Provide premium luxury housing at an affordable price:

West Property has contributed massively to premium luxury housing in Zimbabwe at an affordable price.

The company’s projects, such as Pokugara Residential Estate and Millennium Heights Apartment Complex showcase their commitment to providing high-end luxury to their clients.

West Property’s ability to offer premium luxury housing at an affordable price can be an inspiration for African property developers to prioritize quality and affordability in their housing projects.

Develop innovative urban planning projects:

West Property has taken on the challenge of developing innovative urban planning projects such as the Pomona City development, which is dubbed a city within a city and is set to change the face of Harare.

The company is committed to establishing smart cities in Zimbabwe, creating world-class, vertically integrated, and premium lifestyle communities. These communities have been designed to appeal to modern homeowners who seek a balance between live, work, shop and play.

Africa can learn from West Property’s innovative urban planning projects and prioritize urban development that enhances the quality of life for its residents while promoting sustainable practices.

West Property Zimbabwe has set an excellent example for other property developers to follow.

Africa can learn from the company’s sustainable initiatives, premium luxury housing, and innovative urban planning projects.

By implementing these practices, African property developers can enhance the quality of life for their residents, minimize their environmental impact, and promote sustainable development.