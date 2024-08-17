Three-quarters of African Governments are Tightening their Belts

By / / Top 10 News

Africa has been through painful bouts of austerity before, with damaging effects on health and education. The IMF examined 82 instances of African governments reducing deficits between 1980 and 2021. About a quarter of the adjustments came from tax rises, and three-quarters from spending cuts. But this time governments plan to have an even split. A greater emphasis on tax rises comes partly at the urging of the IMF, which reckons that in Africa they are less harmful to growth (in rich countries, it thinks the opposite). There are plenty of things that could be taxed more: property in booming cities; oil, gas and mining, which are quite lightly burdened; and the rich, who often pay little. But politicians often find it simpler, and easier on their own pockets, to raise indirect taxes on goods, such as value-added tax (VAT). 
 

THE ECONOMIST

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.