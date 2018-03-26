Three Potential Female African Presidents To Look Out For In The Next Two Years

Africa has a lot of talented women, but many of them have not been able to assume the highest position of president due to factors like sexism, inadequate support systems and mentorship as well as limited funding. Liberia’s ex-president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf overcame the obstacles and competed successfully against a gaggle of men.

She became the first elected female African president following the achievements of the former president of Malawi, Joyce Banda; and Mauritius’s president, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim who were appointed to their positions.

As the continent gets ready for its major elections this year and in 2019, it is interesting to note that some eminently qualified women are waiting to run and stir affairs of their countries. Here are three potential female African presidents to watch out for in the next two years.