Three Nigerian State-owned Jets Seized Amid a Long-standing Dispute with a Chinese Firm

By / / Top 10 News

The row stems from a 2007 contract between Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment and Nigeria’s south-western Ogun State to develop a free-trade zone where a massive industrial park was to be developed to attract investors. The agreement was terminated between 2015 and 2016. According to media reports, Zhongshan said it was forced out of the deal through a “campaign of illegal acts”. The authorities in Nigeria have fiercely condemned the seizure of its planes, suggesting Zhongshan had a sole objective of “undercutting and scamming” an African government. In a statement by spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Nigeria’s presidential office accused Zhongshan of mounting a wider campaign to seize its assets overseas.

 BBC

Share it!

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

Share

Scroll to Top

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.