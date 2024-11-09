Three Entrepreneurs Tapping into Tanzania’s Agribusiness Potential

Fahad Awadh is the founder of YYTZ Agro-Processing, an export-focused cashew producer based in Tanzania. Despite being one of the world’s major cashew growers, Tanzania exports 90% of its cashews in raw form. German-born entrepreneur David Runge identified a unique opportunity in apple farming in East Africa. He invested in Tamu Tamu Tanzania, which describes itself as the region’s first commercial apple farm and nursery, located 540 km west of Dar es Salaam. The company has invested significantly in research and development to cultivate apple varieties that can thrive in an equatorial climate. Entrepreneur Ann-Elizabeth Swai founded AKM Glitters, a poultry business in Tanzania that operates on a franchise model. Rather than selling chicken meat and eggs directly to consumers, Swai’s company supplies franchisees, or “brooder enterprises” as AKM Glitters calls them, with the inputs and technical support needed to run independent poultry operations.

