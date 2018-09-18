East Africa is arguably the most beautiful region in Africa. Mesmerzing beaches, verdant forests and some of the most unique wildlife experiences make it a special place. Here are three cities in East Africa you need to check out:

Zanzibar, Tanzania

Zanzibar is known the world over for being a holidaymaker’s dream location. The semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar is known for its stunning beaches, world-class resorts and unique aquatic life. It is also home to the Zanzibar red colobus (Procolobus kirkii), one of Africa’s rarest primates.