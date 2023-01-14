burnout at work

This Picture can Help Assess Burnout at Work

January 14, 2023

Burnout at work is a widespread and growing problem worldwide. A survey of 10,000 knowledge workers showed that 70% had experienced work burnout in the past year.

This picture can help assess burnout at work. It features 8 matchsticks in a row, each more charred than the last. The scale is called the Muir Matches Measure created by Prof. Cindy P. Muir (Zapata). Organizations are using it to find out how their workers are feeling. Employees point to which match best represents how they’re feeling. Other tools exist to assess burnout at work, so watch the video to learn more about them.

