This Luxurious Train Trip is Still Worth It

March 21, 2022

This extravagant railway has been traveling throughout Africa for 33 years. The experiences start before you even board—when departing from Pretoria, Rovos Rail travelers are granted exclusive access to a private lounge, where Champagne and canapés greet them—and a strict “no cellphone” rule is maintained for your own good. Enjoy the moment(s) provided by this line, which range from cozy digs to formal-attired evenings, as well as full-sized, freestanding clawfoot tubs in the most grand compartments. All Rovos Rail journeys include off-train cultural, historical and safari excursions so guests can experience all the wonders that Southern Africa has to offer.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

