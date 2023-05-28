These Two African Islands are the Underrated Places to Travel this Summer                                                 

Cape Verde is a small African country in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It’s one of the world’s most underrated beach destinations that offers stunning beaches, unspoiled natural beauty, and adventure. Madagascar is a remote island nation well worth the long trip and money for people looking to embark on an unbeaten path. The African country has gorgeous turquoise water, paper-white beach sand, and the majestic Baobab Avenue. The natural phenomenon is located just 45 minutes away from the town of Morondava. The beautiful baobabs are estimated to be over 800 years old. You can spend a day here indulging in such beauty. Many people don’t realize that Madagascar is an enchanting tropical destination, meaning it’s the perfect beach vacation.

