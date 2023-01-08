These Tourist Sites May Not be Around if Things Don’t Change

Mt Kilimanjaro is, with an elevation of 5,891 metres above sea level, the highest mountain in Africa and one of the most photographed in the world thanks to its striking profile, the way it emerges from the African plateau, and the ice field that occupies its highest parts. However, that ice field has been melting rapidly. Scientists have found that 85 per cent of the ice that covered the mountain in 1912 has disappeared. By 2050, the glaciers of Kilimanjaro could have vanished completely. The Congo Basin is the second largest river basin in the world – second only to the Amazon – and plays a crucial role in mitigating the effect of carbon dioxide levels on our planet. It is one of the most diverse areas on our planet. Scientists have predicted that a significant number of the plant and animal species that inhabit the Congo Basin will disappear before 2040 due to deforestation, illegal mining, and wildlife smuggling.

