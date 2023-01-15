These New African Safari Lodges are Ditching Khaki and Cliché for Stylish Interiors

Safari lodges have proliferated over the years, often with a tried and tested formula of clichéd design schemes involving lots of khaki, thatched roofs, and animal heads. With the passage of time, there has been an evolution in focus towards creating immersive design experiences that emphasize the connection to nature, local traditions, and the utmost in luxury. A biophilic approach was key at Lolebezi, from the sunrise-sunset alignment of each riverside suite, to building on raised platforms to accommodate the annual floodwaters. Indoors, the detailing of imfabinga beads, wooden discs and copper plates is a nod to both local craft and the mining heritage of Zambia. Alexander and design duo Fox Browne Creative took a similar approach in reinventing AndBeyond Grumeti Serengeti River Lodge in Tanzania, using the bow of the Grumeti River and circular forms of traditional manyatta huts as design cues.

