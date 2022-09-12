Themba Pushes the Futuristic Boundaries of African Dance Music

Themba is a South African DJ/Producer, whose work is beginning to get global renown. With prominent residencies in Ibiza and Las Vegas, he has become an ambassador of sorts for African sound. Now currently in the middle of his own Ibiza residency, Colours at Club Chinois in Ibiza, we caught up with him this week and he talked us through a playlist featuring his top ten African tracks to coincide with his Heritage EP release, featuring Zombie feat Fela Kuti & Afrika 70 that came out on 2nd Sept on Armada Music.

SOURCE: THE SUN

