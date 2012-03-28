The Nelson Mandela Foundation is committed to keeping the works and history of the former president of South Africa alive for generations to study and remember, as a means to remember and to memorialize the atrocities of what he suffered—and what black South Africans suffered as a whole—during the era of apartheid.

In line with this work, the foundation recently announced the launch of the Nelson Mandela Digital Archive Project, a collaboration with the Google Cultural Institute. The project aims to digitize the archive of materials that the foundation has collected on Mandela, including images and letters from his early life, his years in prison, his time as president, and his retirement. Special focus is placed on the thousands of letters and books that Mandela has received over the years.