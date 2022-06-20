The World’s First International Black Heritage Month Connects The African Diaspora To Celebrate Juneteenth (USA) And Windrush Day (UK) Around The World Virtually

With a digital media platform that focuses on World Shapers, Afro-Futurism, Cultural Bridge Builders, and much more for 2022.
Can you imagine the modern world without the influences of Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Idris Elba, Naomi Campbell, Lewis Hamilton, or Sade?
When we look at science and inventions, the contributions by people of color go wide and far from developing mathematics to architecture and much more especially from the continent of Africa.
“This is why celebrating Juneteenth (US) and Windrush Day (UK) worldwide is important, as they allow us to see the vision and strength through a contemporary lens of the past and present and help guide us to create a brighter future.” Says IBHM creator Bruce Reynolds
International black heritage Month 2022 and accompanying digital platform focuses on 1) World Shapers,2) Afro-Futurism, and 3) Cultural Bridge Builders, providing engaging curated content and calendar for people to learn about Juneteenth (US – June 19), Windrush Day (UK – June 22) and much more in one place.
Black history is different in different parts of the world. Black Heritage is universal.
Black heritage and the diversity of cultures within it have significantly contributed to the world we live in, buildings, inventions, music, fashion, art, media, sports, trends, and around the globe.
With so many people from the Afro Diaspora spread worldwide, it’s essential they are acknowledged, feel included, seen, and heard, enabling true inclusivity and diversity to be honored and celebrated and connect cultural bridges such as Juneteenth in the US and Windrush Day in the UK.
Notes*
Juneteenth (June 19) will be celebrated for the first time as an annual federal holiday across the United States this year (although Monday will be the day bank holiday this year as the 19th falls on a Sunday). President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in 2021, establishing June 19 as a federal holiday to commemorate the 1865 date when enslaved African-Americans in Galveston, Texas, were told they were free, months after those in the northern US states.
Windrush Day is celebrated in the UK on June 22 to mark the arrival of an estimated half a million Afro-Caribbean people who went to the UK at the request of the British Government to help rebuild the country after the Second World War. The first Windrush Day was held on June 22, 2018,
The World’s First International Black Heritage Month launched in June 2021 to educate, celebrate and bring unity across all shades. Created by Bruce Reynolds of ‘Be the Change Associates: Productions’, a former BBC producer and Director of Social Impact for Marketing Conglomerate Dentsu. Created to provide a new and fresh approach to Social Impact communications, engagement, and storytelling. With a platform that reinvents how Social Impact causes are observed and celebrated, virtually and in-person when possible.
Visit the platform to learn more: https://www.internationalblackheritagemonth.com