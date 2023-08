The World’s Best Runner at the Moment, Kipyegon is on Cloud Nine 

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon conquered gold in the 1.500 m for the third time at the Budapest World Championships, where Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi put on a show on Tuesday evening. “I was chasing history today, and I succeeded,” she enthused, the only runner with three world titles over the distance. After gold at the 2017 and 2022 World Championships, silver in 2015 and 2019, and two Olympic titles in 2016 and 2021, the Kenyan has further enriched her collection. An obvious choice, after this year’s world records for the 1,500 m (3:49.11 in Florence on June 2), the 5,000 m (14:05.20 in Paris on June 9) and the mile (approx. 1,616 m, 4:07.64 in Monaco on July 21). Without seeming to exert herself, she set a steady pace then gradually accelerated, with no one able to keep up with her on the final lap, to cross the line in 3 min 54 sec 87, well ahead of her Ethiopian runner-up Diribe Welteji, who at 21 confirmed her great talent with a first international podium.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION