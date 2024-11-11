Skip to content

The Week-long Ascent of Africa’s Highest Mountain is still an Epic Undertaking

From the moment you first spy its misty prominence rising above the dusty plains, you’ll know that Kilimanjaro simply has to be climbed. Lions and elephants may mill around at its base, but the summit is snow-capped and desolate, and lofty enough to bring a risk of altitude sickness at 5895m (19,340ft). There are seven recognized routes to the top, and trekkers can complete the ascent in anything from 5 to 9 days, with longer treks being recommended to reduce the risk of AMS. The final stage usually starts before dawn, reaching the summit as the first light of morning erupts across a vast sweep of African savanna. In practice, nearly two-thirds of trekkers opt for the Marangu (6 days) or Machame (7 days) routes on the south side of the mountain.

LONELY PLANET

