The Week in Review

The African National Congress is preparing to choose a new party leader to succeed President Jacob Zuma.

Prof Calestous Juma, who until his death was teaching at Harvard University, was the only Kenyan to be listed in the inaugural list of “2017 Most Reputable People on Earth”.

Residents say that with the parliament standstill there is no government budget, and the economic effects are staggering.

Africa is known for her extreme poverty and malnutrition. However, when you flip the coin and look at the continent’s obesity index, you are met with some disturbing data.

2017 has been an interesting one for Mugabe’s Zimbabwe and for Jammeh’s Gambia.

Africa.com’s ‘Real Life Series’ looks at the personal accounts of Africans in their cities, sharing thoughts, ideas and their daily experiences of the place they call home.

The “Muse Report” written by Washington DC-based law firm Cunningham Levy Muse was commissioned by the government of Rwanda as part of its investigation into the role of French officials in the genocide, in which around 800,000 people were killed.

Doctors, scientists, private companies, foundations, health professionals and individuals are working together in Africa to create a world where opportunity and hope are not paralyzed by poor health.

Nigeria is set to become the first country on the continent to issue a security that raises funds for environmental projects, when it launches its green bond on December 18.

After five years of deadlock, parliament passed the national biotechnology and biosafety bill, paving the way for the cultivation of genetically modified crops in Uganda.