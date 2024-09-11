The United States Provides $2 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance for Flood-Affected Populations in Chad

Today, the United States, through USAID, announced $2 million in additional humanitarian assistance in response to widespread flooding in Chad. Since late July, ongoing heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding in Chad has impacted nearly 1.5 million people countrywide, resulted in the deaths of at least 341 people, washed away livelihoods, and compounded significant pre-existing humanitarian needs.

Chad is already facing concurrent crises in various parts of the country, including ongoing food insecurity, armed group activity, and persistent needs of more than 1.2 million refugees sheltering in Chad, including over 636,000 Sudanese refugees and 201,000 Chadian returnees from Sudan, with significant humanitarian needs among the most vulnerable.

The additional funding announced today will step up the USAID response and allow trusted humanitarian partners like the International Organization for Migration to provide emergency shelter and water, sanitation, and hygiene support in the most impacted communities to keep people safe and healthy, and will support the UN World Food Program to provide emergency food assistance to those in greatest need.

The United States has provided more than $168 million in humanitarian assistance for the people in need in Chad to date in fiscal year 2024. The U.S. stands with communities and refugees in Chad as they continue to require life-saving assistance to meet basic needs.

