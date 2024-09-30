The United States International Development Finance Corporation (U.S. DFC), GeoPartners and More to Discuss Sustainable Development at MSGBC 2024

With sizable offshore oil and gas reserves, abundant solar and wind resources and opportunities in agriculture, mining and infrastructure development, the MSGBC region has emerged as a premier investment destination. With a focus on sustainable development, the region is witnessing an influx of investor interest due to good governance, tax benefits and favorable legislative and regulatory legislation.

This year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2024 conference – taking place in Dakar from December 3-4 – will feature a strong lineup of speakers in the fields of energy, finance and strategic consulting. Set to participate in informative and compelling discussions around the development of the region’s energy resources, speakers include representatives from global consultancy groups including the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Resolve36 and GeoPartners.

In collaboration with the private sector, the DFC has invested more than $10 billion across sub-Saharan Africa to date. In May, the organization mobilized $414 million for the development of the Western Area Power Generation Project, in collaboration with the government of Sierra Leone. The project represents the first utility-scale power generation facility in the country and will meet up to 45% of Sierra Leone’s power demand. As such, Adou Touré, Africa Investment Advisor for Francophone West and Central Africa at the DFC, is set to engage financiers and policymakers in investment advisory and business development during MSGBC 2024.

Specializing in the transition to low-carbon economies, Resolve36 Founder and CEO Justin Dargin will lead discussions on the role of transitional energy and strategies for unlocking sustainable growth opportunities. Upcoming LNG projects in the MSGBC region are expected to fuel exports and power generation facilities across West Africa. Major projects include the cross-border Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development, the Senegalese Yakaar-Teranga gas field, Mauritania’s BirAllah gas field and Ivory Coast’s Baleine deepwater oil and gas field.

Meanwhile, the region is spearheading upstream exploration efforts, with significant oil and gas discoveries and frontier acreage driving interest and investment. In May this year, GeoPartners – in partnership with the state-owned Petroleum Directorate of Sierra Leone – introduced a legacy 2D seismic dataset to the market, which aims to attract investment in offshore exploration. As such, GeoPartners Consultant Ben Sayers is expected to offer insight into the geological characteristics of the region’s offshore areas at this year’s event, setting the stage for future exploration initiatives.

“This strong slate of speakers from global organizations underscores MSGBC 2024’s commitment to fostering informed discussions around sustainable energy development in the region. Their combined expertise will provide invaluable insights into the opportunities and challenges shaping West Africa, while fostering collaboration with industry leaders across the entire energy sphere,” states Energy Capital&Power International Conference Director, Sandra Jeque.

