The United States Announces New Efforts to Support Democratic Governance in Gabon

Today, the United States, through USAID, announced $5 million to support the people of Gabon in their transition to democratic governance. Through the African Democratic and Political Transitions (ADAPT) Initiative – announced by President Biden during the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit – USAID will support the constitutional referendum and transitional elections in accordance with the transition timeline outlined by the Gabonese authorities.

Working in partnership with the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening and the United States Institute of Peace, USAID will provide technical assistance to strengthen election administration and voter education. This technical assistance will also include supporting journalists and civic groups to monitor election processes and contribute to democratic decision-making throughout the transition period. Additionally, the funding will contribute to strengthening people-to-people ties through workshops and exchanges in an effort to maintain international attention on Gabon’s democratic transition.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s ADAPT initiative reaffirms the U.S. commitment to engage with complex democratic transitions in Africa and demonstrates U.S. government support to governments and civil society at critical moments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Gabon.