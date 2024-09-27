The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes Norway’s support towards the El Niño drought response in Malawi

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a US$ 5.2 million contribution from the Government of Norway to support 544,000 Malawians adversely impacted by the El Niño-induced drought.

Norway’s timely contribution will support WFP’s El Niño Response Plan which, in coordination with the Government of Malawi, aims to assist 2.1 million food-insecure people in Malawi. WFP will procure and distribute 3,200 metric tons of maize and ninety-eight metric tons of fortified corn soya blend for the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition. In addition, 256,000 learners in some two hundred schools will receive a hot and nutritious meal.

Senior officials from Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), and WFP joined the Norwegian Ambassador to Malawi, Ingrid Marie Mikelsen, to celebrate this timely collaboration, which is set to bolster Malawi’s efforts in addressing one of its most pressing challenges—widespread hunger.

“The Government of Malawi sincerely appreciates Norway’s generous contribution which comes at a crucial time, as we strive to meet the needs of 5.7 million individuals facing food insecurity” said Reverend Moses Chimphepo, Director of Disaster Response and Recovery, Department of Disaster Management Affairs in Malawi. “Norway’s support will help us address the resource gap to assist food-insecure people as much as we can until the end of the lean season in March.”

While WFP typically prioritises cash-based food assistance, current maize shortages and rising food prices in Malawi have made direct food distributions essential. This approach focuses on alleviating food insecurity, particularly for pregnant and breastfeeding women, young children through nutrition treatments, and learners benefiting from emergency school meals.

“Norway’s commitment is a significant step toward addressing the urgent food security challenges exacerbated by the dry spell,” said Paul Turnbull, WFP Country Director and Representative in Malawi. “By supporting general food distributions, treatment of malnutrition and emergency school meals, we are alleviating hunger and malnutrition, helping the most vulnerable populations.”

Ambassador Ingrid Marie Mikelsen, reaffirmed Norway’s dedication to assisting Malawi: “Norway is committed to improving food security and nutrition in Malawi. This is particularly important in these challenging times. We are working hand-in-hand with the Government of Malawi and WFP to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive nutritious food now but at the same, we need to think ahead to the next time extreme weather hits. That is why we also support initiatives aimed at increasing local food production in Malawi and making people more resilient to climate change.”

This partnership underscores the vital role that international collaboration plays in addressing food crises brought on by climate extremes. Through this contribution, Norway, WFP, and the Government of Malawi are providing essential relief during a critical time.

