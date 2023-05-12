The United Nations Human Rights Council Meets for a Special Session Devoted to Sudan

United Nations experts who attended an emergency session on Sudan at the U.N. Human Rights Council Thursday were thwarted in their appeal for independent investigations into atrocities allegedly committed against Sudanese civilians by two rival armed forces. By a vote of 18 in favor, 14 against, and 15 abstentions, the 47-member Council adopted a resolution that condemns the human rights violations committed after the October 25, 2021, military coup in Sudan and the conflict that erupted this year on April 15. The resolution says these actions have “led to the death of hundreds of civilians, thousands injured, increased levels of sexual and gender-based violence, mass internal and external displacement, and destruction of property.” In a testy interchange with council members, Hassan Hamid Hassan, Sudan’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, said what is happening in his country is “an internal affair” and what the Sudanese Armed Forces are doing is “a constitutional duty for all armies of the world.”

SOURCE: VOA