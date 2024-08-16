The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Launches #IAMSahel Campaign to Foster Collective Action and Catalyse Investments in the Sahel

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) (www.UNDP.org) today announced the launch of the #IAMSahel campaign. This transformative and storified initiative is designed to reshape global perceptions of the Sahel region, which has historically been viewed through a lens of adversity. Informed by current realities, the campaign highlights the strength, potential, dynamism, and ambition of Sahelians.

“The Sahel is characterised by rich cultural diversity, geopolitical significance, and abundant resources, but stories of conflict, crises, and despair have often overshadowed its full potential. Yet, beneath these challenges lies a wellspring of remarkable human spirit, community resilience, innovation, and ingenuity.” Ahunna Eziakonwa, UN Assistant Secretary-General, UNDP Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa. “The #IAMSahel campaign is not merely a collection of stories; it symbolises our renewed commitment to supporting the Sahel as it regenerates itself through our programmatic offer focusing on – Governance, Youth and Renewable Energy”, she added.

The #IAMSahel campaign complements UNDP’s substantive programmatic contribution (https://apo-opa.co/4dkD2Nw) to implementing the United Nations Integrated Strategy for the Sahel (UNISS), which has positively impacted the lives of more than 172.2 million people since 2021. This includes fostering employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for more than 10 million youth, facilitating access to justice, electoral processes, livelihoods, and infrastructure for 91.5 million people, and expanding renewable energy access for 70.7 million people across the region.

The campaign brings to the forefront the lived experiences of resilience and hope, spotlighting significant achievements and contributions of Sahelians, particularly women and youth. It aims to inspire localised collective action to forge development pathways and shape a narrative that helps catalyze investment in homegrown solutions.

“This is a moment for us to get together to inspire change. Where some observers see only crisis and turbulence, I see resilience, creativity, imagination, and determination for change,” said Abdoulaye Mar Dieye, UN Under-Secretary-General and Special Coordinator for Development in the Sahel. “Friends of #IAMSahel, we are in a generational moment and a generational movement. A movement that is telling us that our old and some of our current response systems and instruments in the Sahel may have reached their effectiveness and efficiency limits. The future of the Sahel is a future of people’s agency and human dignity,” he added.

Emerging stories from the region showcase community-driven initiatives and innovative solutions as essential to transformative impact. They highlight a region actively shaping its own development and Sahelians leading it—this is an essential narrative of the Sahel that is missing significantly in the world today. This is a region that is more than the challenges it faces.

“My experience across the region and Africa at large has shown me that we can shape the lives we want regardless of our circumstances or where we come from. I believe this is what grit is all about, and there is grit in many Sahelians striving to make a difference every day”. Patoranking, UNDP Africa Regional Goodwill Ambassador. “It is critical to tell stories about ourselves in the best light possible because no one will do it for us. Most importantly, we should aim to use our stories to inspire a lasting and positive change that flows down to where it matters the most,” he added.

By spotlighting the Sahel’s vast opportunities, resources, human capital, and vibrant cultures, as seen through the eyes of its people, UNDP is laying the foundation for a renewed Sahelian narrative and much-needed investment throughout the region.

About the #IAMSahel Campaign:

UNDP, through the #IAMSahel campaign, seeks to highlight the stories of progress, hope, and resilience emanating from the region, which is home to 384 million people.

Framed across the core pillars of the UNDP Sahel Offer – Governance, Youth and Renewable Energy – the campaign is designed to be a people-central driven by evidence and data to showcase another side of Sahel to the world and create a sense of collective pride and belonging. It is envisaged that the #IAMSahel campaign will take a life of its own, growing beyond the current scope of creation, where many other untold stories that align with the vision will surface.

Learn more at https://apo-opa.co/3X6szQ8

How to Participate:

Use the #IAMSahel/#JeSuisSahel hashtag on social media platforms to share your stories (including what makes you proud to be a Sahelian) and raise awareness about the campaign.

Please encourage others to share stories of how Sahelians are making a difference in their communities.

Tag @ UNDPWACA (https://apo-opa.co/3WMXzTN) (Twitter/X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.) and engage with the campaign and its content.

Download Campaign Materials: Access videos, images, and other resources from our campaign Trello board (https://apo-opa.co/3WQHAEs) and help amplify the campaign.

Host a Local Event: Organize events in your community to discuss and promote the campaign’s goals.

Get your network to participate in the campaign.

Partner with Us: Contact us (ugochukwu.kingsley@undp.org/) to learn how your organisation can get involved.

Create social media videos (More Details Below)

Create video statements explaining what the Sahel is/means to you or how you are leading change in the region. Then, call on other Sahelians to participate in the campaign.

Highlight many campaign opportunities created throughout the rest of the year for people to get engaged.

Share posts on social media, including key messages on what the Sahel means to you.

About UNDP:

UNDP is the leading United Nations organisation fighting to end the injustice of poverty, inequality, and climate change. Working with our broad network of experts and partners in 170 countries, we help nations build integrated, lasting solutions for people and the planet.

Learn more at https://apo-opa.co/3X62HE5