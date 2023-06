Winners have been announced across 14 categories for the third edition of Egypt’s Entrepreneur Awards (EEA). This year’s edition of the awards brought new categories including “Next Gen Intrapreneur of the Year”, “Rising Entrepreneur of the Year”, “Entrepreneur for Good Award”, “From Art to Business” and EEA’s first regional award, in partnership with IFC, ‘She Wins Arabia’ programme – ‘Regional Woman Entrepreneur of the Year’.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA