Africa Innovation Centre – An Innovation In Itself
Africans with science and technology education have had limited opportunities to employ their skills towards solving Africa’s problems. Too often, highly skilled Africans have fled to the U.S. or Europe to find circumstances conducive to experimentation in a high tech environment.
Making It Easier To Move Goods In Africa
Tanzania, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo are planning to construct a 700 km bridge in an effort to boost intra-Africa trade. The bridge which is set to be constructed at Kasenga on the border between Congo and Zambia will cost $85 million.
How A Woman Made Money By Getting To Know Abidjan
Anxious to make moving to Cote dÍvoire seamless, Evelyne Masumbuko gathered all the information she could find about the new country and collected it into one portal. That information became a website for other ex-pats and then grew into an entertainment channel.
Will Kenyan Banks Give M-pesa A Hard Time?
Kenyan banks, who petitioned regulators to prevent M-Pesa’s launch in 2007, have now launched PesaLink, a mobile and electronic money transaction service.
Nigeria Sells Off Assets To Raise Cash
Nigeria plans to generate as much as $16.4 billion through asset sales in the next four years to reduce the burden on the public budget. The sales will help to tackle inefficiencies and stem “corruption in public enterprises.”
Angola Is Now Africa’s Top Oil Producer
OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report disclosed that Angola’s current production was at 1.651 million barrels per day. Nigeria’s output on the other hand, was between 1.576 million bpd to 1.604 million bpd.
Tanzania’s Plan To Decongest Busy Port
Tanzania will begin the construction of a $4 million inland container depot (ICD) in the Coast region to decongest the Dar es Salaam port and improve efficiency.
Zimbabwean’s TV Habits Fuelling Cash Shortage
The central bank said it is “illogical” and undermining efforts to stem a cash shortage that the country is spending more on satellite television subscriptions than on imports of the raw materials needed to produce cooking oil.
How To Beef Up Africa’s Power Policy
Sub-Saharan Africa still has one of the least developed policy environments for energy access in the world and continues to lag behind other developing regions, according to a damning report from the World Bank.
The Great Global Bank Heist Comes To South Africa
The Competition Commission identified lenders including Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC Holdings Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Credit Suisse Group AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. as among those that participated in price fixing and market allocation in the trading of foreign currency pairs involving the rand since at least 2007.