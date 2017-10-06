Animated Story of How to Prevent Cholera

A Global Health Media Project: www.globalhealthmedia.org

This animation—produced in collaboration with Yoni Goodman—covers cholera transmission, prevention, signs, and care in a simple and accessible way.

The award-winning animated film—The Story of Cholera—is designed to help affected populations around the world better understand how to prevent cholera. The film has been seen in virtually every country in the world, and is currently narrated in 35 languages.

The story features a young boy who helps a health worker save his father and then guides his village in preventing cholera from spreading. By making the invisible cholera germs visible, this simple animated narrative brings to life the teaching points of cholera prevention.

The Story of Cholera is widely used as a general tool for teaching sanitation and hygiene, and has become a favorite educational tool among communication for development specialists, aid workers, animators, and public health experts. It has been translated and narrated by groups all over the world, and used in diverse settings such as refugee camps in Lebanon and state-wide training programs in India.

The importance and excellence of the film has been recognized by a large number of awards: it has won 10 and been an “official selection” at 12 film festivals, including Annecy, the most renown in the world of animation. The film has been featured on numerous websites including the Harvard School of Public Health.