The State of Eritrea Signs its Third Country Programme Framework (CPF) for 2024-2028

Ambassador Yohannes Woldu, Permanent Mission of Eritrea to IAEA, and Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation, signed Eritrea’s Country Programme Framework (CPF) for the period of 2024-2028 on 08 October and 18 October 2024, respectively. A CPF is the frame of reference for the medium-term planning of technical cooperation between a Member State and the IAEA and identifies priority areas where the transfer of nuclear technology and technical cooperation resources will be directed to support national development goals.

Eritrea has been an IAEA Member State since 2002. Its 2024-2028 CPF identifies seven priority areas:

Nuclear and Radiation Safety and Security

Food and Agriculture

Water and Environment

Health and Nutrition

Mining and Energy

Marine Resources

Industry – Standards and Metrology

