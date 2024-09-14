The Special Representative Leonardo Santos Simão concludes his visit to Liberia

As part of his continued regional engagement, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded today a two-day visit to Liberia.

During his visit, the Special Representative was received in audience by H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia in the presence of H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of State. He also held meetings with H.E. Gbeme Horace-Kollie, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection; and former Presidents of Liberia, H.E Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Manneh Weah as well as the ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia.

The Special Representative commended the people of Liberia for its unstinting efforts towards reinforcing democratic governance, national unity and peace. He encouraged the authorities and all stakeholders to continue upholding their commitment for inclusive dialogue, promotion of human rights and rule of law, critical to sustainable peace and development. He commended Liberia’s progress in promoting youth and gender equality and encouraged the authorities to include more women and youth groups in the political processes and development efforts.

The Special Representative also held discussions with Civil society organizations, the United Nations country team, and members of the diplomatic corps. He encouraged the development partners to continue supporting Liberia in facing the challenges through ownership and also the civil society to promote full participation of citizens in the development process while managing expectations.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to continue its support to Liberia’s path towards social cohesion, peace, and prosperity.

