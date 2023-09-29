By Kelly Smith, Head of Human Resources – Edelman Africa

In today’s rapidly evolving labour market, the stakes for both employers and employees have never been higher. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated changes in how we work, where we work, and what we work on – transforming what workers want from their employers and their careers. We are at a tipping point that is challenging the traditional paradigms of employment and career growth and making upskilling and continuous learning non-negotiable elements for all parties involved.

According to the 2023 Future of Jobs Insight Report by the World Economic Forum, employers are bracing for a seismic shift in labour markets.

Within the next five years, they project a net global decrease of 14 million jobs. This chilling forecast compounds an already dire global employment landscape, currently featuring a jobs gap of 473 million individuals. Factor in the lingering aftermath of the pandemic and the urgency for labour market adaptation is starkly evident – compelling employers to restructure their operational frameworks, reevaluate performance metrics, and reimagine what a modern workplace looks like.

Employees too are now more conscientious than ever about their professional development. Remote work or Hybrid Work Models have become more than buzzwords, and employees are no longer satisfied with superficial employee benefits like medical insurance and occasional bonuses; they’re looking for something more substantial, something that helps them grow both professionally and personally. This is evident in findings by the WEF which show that a lack of promotion and skill development in workplaces is pushing more people to quit their jobs.

Corporates must therefore start thinking about their employees’ welfare in a more proactive way.

Edelman Africa, for example, has keyed into this new employee ethos by instituting a multifaceted learning ecosystem which focuses on creating opportunities through programmes and platforms that foster skills development, nurture career growth, and sustain a positive work environment. This includes an African Leadership Exchange programme, mentorship initiatives, financial grants to pursue external qualifications, and a robust Learning and Development portal offering a plethora of technical and soft skills courses.

However, while corporations should indeed cultivate enabling environments, employees too bear a crucial role in their career growth.

The WEF ranks self-efficacy skills like resilience, flexibility, agility, and analytical – or creative – thinking as pivotal for modern workers. It’s up to the individual to cultivate these skills, to prepare for unforeseen challenges and capitalise on new opportunities.

So, what can employees do?

Firstly, be proactive. Identify the skills needed for your next career milestone and actively seek out ways to acquire them. Whether it’s a YouTube tutorial or an industry conference, every bit of knowledge counts, and will fortify your case for subsequent promotions.

Secondly, don’t limit yourself to your job description. The more adaptable and multi-skilled you are, the more indispensable you become to your organisation. Helping and assisting your peers in other areas of the business will help you understand their roles and their challenges, and at the same time, will broaden your skillset.

Thirdly, understand how your role bolsters the company’s bottom line. Leverage this knowledge to excel further, and make sure you’re abreast of company incentives and reward programmes. This may require that you step out of your comfort zone – which can be challenging and uncomfortable at first. Finally, immerse yourself in the latest trends within your industry by connecting with thought leaders and engaging with relevant content. Your proactive knowledge accumulation not only benefits you but also provides a competitive edge for your organisation.

To meet the complexities of today’s job market and the forecasted disruptions in employment opportunities, both companies and employees must take a long, hard look at their growth strategies. It’s no longer enough for companies to provide just a workspace, nor is it enough for employees to merely show up. The future requires a mutual commitment to learning, adapting, and growing together.