The Republic of Korea contributes US$1 million to Word Food Programme (WFP’s) drought response in Zimbabwe

The Word Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of US$1 million from the Republic of Korea to meet the nutrition needs of 22,000 people adversely impacted by the El Niño-induced drought, which has exacerbated food insecurity across Zimbabwe.

An estimated 5.9 million people living in rural Zimbabwe and 1.7 million in urban areas are expected to face food insecurity during the lean season, the period between household food depletion and the next harvest, expected between January and March 2025.

“Korea shares the concern on the recent food insecurity due to drought in Zimbabwe,” said H.E. PARK Jae Kyung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Zimbabwe. “We recognise the hardships faced by the people of Zimbabwe brought about by El Niño and the importance of swift and effective assistance to the people in need to ensure no one is left behind. Our contribution reaffirms our ongoing partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe and WFP in building food security and resilience for vulnerable communities.”

Through WFP’s Lean Season Assistance (LSA) programme, which compliments the government of Zimbabwe’s Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, the timely contribution will significantly bolster WFP’s efforts to alleviate hunger by providing targeted support to the most affected households during this critical period.

“In the face of this enormous challenge, the Republic of Korea has demonstrated its commitment to helping Zimbabwe during difficult times,” said Billy Mwiinga, WFP Deputy Country Director in Zimbabwe. “The contribution will help WFP reach the most vulnerable individuals, ensuring they have the essential food and nutritional support needed to survive the lean season. This is not just about providing food assistance it’s about guaranteeing dignity and hope during a time of immense hardship.”

The Minister of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, Honourable July Moyo, acknowledged the importance of partnerships in responding to the country’s growing food insecurity challenges.

“As the Government of Zimbabwe, guided by His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind, we are working to make sure no one goes hungry,” he said, “This generous contribution from the Republic of Korea comes at a critical time and will substantially enhance our capacity to provide essential support to those most affected by the El Nino induced drought, helping us to build a more resilient and food-secure future for all Zimbabweans.”

As Zimbabwe continues to experience the effects of climate variability, WFP remains committed to supporting the Government’s response to food insecurity through both emergency assistance and long-term resilience-building initiatives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).