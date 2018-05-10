A new study looks at the history of African success throughout the Premier League era.

Kolo Toure is the most influential African player, beating Didier Drogba, John Obi Mikel and his brother Yaya Toure

Nigeria are the biggest exporters of Premier League talent, with 6 players making the shortlist

Following the runaway success of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in the Premier League this season, the experts at The History of African Success have looked back through the history of African success in the English Premier League to find out who were the most influential players of all time.

Using their exclusive ‘influence’ score, which awards points for appearances, match wins and Premier League titles, while deducting points for match losses – HOAS have been able to sort the good from the truly great.

And it’s good news for Kolo Toure, who is crowned as the most influential African player in Premier League history! With a total influence score of 925 points, he shockingly beat out Chelsea legends Didier Drogba on 760 points and John Obi Mikel on 665 points.

SLIDESHOW of Most Influential African Players:

Looking at the nationalities of the most successful players reveals that Nigeria are the biggest supplier of Premier League talent, with 6 players in the Top 24 shortlist.

Cote d’Ivoire comes in second place with 5 players, while Ghana and Senegal are tied in the third place with 3 player representatives each.

In terms of which nation has scored the most goals though, Cote d’Ivoire narrowly beats Nigeria into first place, with 194 goals to Nigeria’s 184 goals.

Togo reaches third place with 97 goals solely thanks to the efforts of Emmanuel Adebayor.

The top 5 table of goals scored is as follows:

To check out even more statistics and to view the history of African success shortlist in full, visit: www.the-history-of-african-suc cess.com