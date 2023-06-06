The Plastic Pollution Treaty: A Global Solution for Africa’s Environment

By Zaynab Sadan

Plastic pollution is an urgent crisis threatening the well-being of our planet and our communities. Increasing volumes of plastic in our rivers and oceans are consumed by terrestrial and aquatic biota and have infiltrated the water and food humans consume. If we continue along this Business-as-Usual path, plastic production will double, and subsequent leakage of this plastic into the ocean will triple by 2040. While Africa only produces 5% and consumes 4% of the total global plastic volumes, our people, land- and seascapes and the economy are experiencing its devastating impacts. As Africans, we must unite to combat this global problem and demand action from our governments and businesses.

Thankfully, there is hope on the horizon. In March 2022, after years of policy advocacy and campaigning, 175 UN member countries unanimously adopted the resolution to end plastic pollution at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi. The time has come for us to seize this opportunity and push for comprehensive, binding global rules and measures across the entire plastic life cycle. To pave the way for effective change, we must draw on the recommendations outlined in the WWF’s plastic report.

First and foremost, the treaty must include binding global measures to ban, reduce, safely circulate, and manage high-risk plastics. We must prioritise plastics with the highest pollution risks and identify specific polymers, products, applications, and chemicals of concern. Immediate global bans should be imposed on single-use, short-lived plastic products, such as cutlery, plates, cups, cotton bud sticks, and cigarette filters. After an initial feasibility assessment at the global level, it was found that these bans may be implemented without any overt negative environmental and socioeconomic consequences; however, there may be a need to assess any socio-economic implications at national level. Furthermore, it is necessary to ensure that any alternatives and substitutes to these plastic products should be fit-for-purpose, suit the local context and prevent any further unintended environmental and socioeconomic consequences.

Most African countries are net importers of plastics; however, the existing collection, sorting and waste management infrastructure cannot cope with the flood of high-risk plastics entering the continent. Harmonised and binding global measures provides African countries a chance to control what enters their borders and curb the current rate of plastic pollution. Furthermore, the treaty must contain measures to remediate the existing, legacy plastic pollution currently found in nature.

To ensure successful implementation, the treaty must be accompanied by ambitious mechanisms that provide timely, predictable, accessible, and sufficient support, including technical and financial support, technology transfer, and capacity strengthening. We must pay special attention to the needs of the least developed countries and small island developing states, ensuring that every nation is supported in effectively addressing plastic pollution.

The success of this treaty hinges on inclusivity and collaboration. Meaningful consultations with stakeholders, including those in the informal sector and communities most affected by plastic pollution, are vital for creating a treaty representing global input and addressing local concerns, which is essential for a just transition.

This plastic pollution treaty is a turning point in human history, offering a lifeline to our planet. It is our chance to eliminate the plastics that inflict the most harm on our people, wildlife, and ecosystems. Furthermore, it presents an opportunity to shift away from the single-use mindset exacerbating the climate crisis. With this, we can actively shape a future that values and protects nature, fostering positive ecological outcomes for future generations.

Governments must rise to the occasion and raise their ambitions. The second round of negotiations meeting for the UN Global Treaty to End Plastic Pollution (INC-2) held in Paris from 29 May to 2 June 2023 has provided another important step forward in global efforts to address the worsening plastic crisis. The majority of governments actively called for global binding rules across the plastics lifecycle and many echoed WWFs proposals to tackle the most high-risk plastic categories. This meeting concluded with a mandate to develop a first iteration of the treaty text (a ‘zero draft’) ahead of the next round of negotiations taking place in Kenya in November 2023 (INC-3).

While tangible progress has been made, the world also witnessed delays in the negotiation process in Paris, wasting critical time. As we prepare for the next round of negotiations on African soil later this year, we must not see a repeat in delays to the process. While consensus is the aspiration of multilateral processes, policymakers must ensure that no single country can veto the progress of the global community. This is an urgent global crisis that needs an urgent global response

The global plastic pollution treaty is our one chance to rectify the mistakes of the past. Let us unite, demand action, and hold our governments and businesses accountable. Together, we can safeguard our environment, protect our wildlife, and ensure the well-being of all animals, including domestic and farmed animals. We can also work towards healthy communities and people and secure a sustainable future for Africa and the world.