The Pioneers of African Cryptocurrencies

Top 10 News / August 19, 2022 / 1 minute of reading / By

The Central African Republic has suddenly put the continent in the spotlight, in April becoming the first African country (second in the world after El Salvador) to offer legal tender to cryptocurrencies on its territory, before launching its own digital currency, Sango Coin. Analysts and commentators have questioned the relevance of this choice in a country where only a tiny fraction (11%) of the population has access to the internet, especially at a time when the price of cryptocurrencies – particularly Bitcoin – is plummeting.

SOURCE: THE AFRICA REPORT

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here